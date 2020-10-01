OnePlus 8 gets a Rs 3,000 discount in India, ahead of the OnePlus 8T launch

OnePlus is gearing up to launch the OnePlus 8T 5G in India soon. As we wait anxiously for the arrival of the OnePlus 8T, the company has introduced a new offer on the vanilla OnePlus 8, which will effectively be available for as low as Rs 38,999.

OnePlus 8 Model Original Price (Rs) Discount Price (Rs) 6GB/128GB 41,999 38,999 8GB/128GB 44,999 41,999 12GB/256GB 49,999 46,999

With the offer, customers who buy the OnePlus 8 on Amazon India or OnePlus.in using ICICI credit or debit card or EMI payment options will receive an instant discount of Rs 3,000. The discount is applicable on all versions of the OnePlus 8, including the – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 12GB/256GB.

OnePlus 8 Specs

The OnePlus 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and supports 5G connectivity. The phone packs a 4300 mAh battery capacity with 30W Wrap charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with the OxygenOS skin.

The successor to the OnePlus 7 sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ (2,400*1080 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen supports HDR10+ and a peak brightness of 1,100 nits.

The OnePlus 8 opts for a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens and a dedicate 2-megapixel macro camera. The OnePlus 8 gets OIS and EIS on the primary 48-megapixel sensor. The notch on the front houses a 16-megapixel, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The OnePlus 8 is currently available in three colour options, including Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. It is worth noting that the Rs 3,000 discount is only applicable on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.