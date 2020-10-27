OnePlus 8 beats OnePlus 8T in speed test video

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8T with some incremental upgrades over its predecessor, the OnePlus 8. The new OnePlus 8T comes with a faster 120Hz display, a faster 65W charging brick, and an improved set of cameras. Both smartphones share the same Snapdragon 865 processor. Despite that, a speed test video conducted by a YouTube channel SpeedTest G shows that the OnePlus 8 is faster than the OnePlus 8T (First Impressions).

The OnePlus 8T vs OnePlus 8 speed test video runs a benchmark test that tests the CPU and GPU capabilities of the devices. Initially, the OnePlus 8T was leading by a couple of seconds over the OnePlus 8. However, at about 1.10 minutes into the video, the OnePlus 8 took over the lead from the OnePlus 8T during the GPU test. In the end, the OnePlus 8 came out victorious by a marginal 2.1 second lead over the OnePlus 8T.

Keep in mind that benchmark tests do not reflect a smartphone’s day-to-day experience but simply give an idea about the hardware’s capabilities.

On paper, the OnePlus 8T has a faster 120Hz refresh rate screen, a bigger 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a quad-camera setup. Ideally, both smartphones share the same processor and therefore there should not be any difference in performance. However, for the hardware to work at its full capacity, software optimisation plays a key role in offering a smooth user experience.

