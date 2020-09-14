OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get limited period Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon India: Here's how to avail it

If you are able to avail the offer, you can get the OnePlus 8 5G for Rs 38,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant.
If you are looking to buy the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon India is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on both phones. The discount is available on all models of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. To avail the Rs 3,000 discount, customers will need an ICICI Bank credit or debit card.
If you are able to avail the offer, you can purchase the OnePlus 8 5G for Rs 38,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The other two models, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, are available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in three colour options, including Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.
The OnePlus 8 Pro will now start from Rs 51,999 with the ICICI Bank discount, while the top-end model (12GB/256GB) can be purchased for Rs 56,999. The offer is valid for a limited period until October 9.
Also Read: OnePlus 8 Pro long-term review: OnePlus' first 'truly' premium smartphone
|Specs
|OnePlus 8 Pro
|OnePlus 8
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 865
|Snapdragon 865
|Display
|6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz
|6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz
|RAM
|8GB/12GB
|6GB/8GB/12GB
|Storage
|128GB/256GB UFS 3.0
|128GB/256GB UFS 3.0
|Rear Camera
|48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter
|48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)
|Front Camera
|16 MP, f/2.5
|16 MP, f/2.0
|Battery
|4,510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging
|4,300 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
|Software
|Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0
|Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0
|Price (Rs)
|54,999 / 59,999
|41,999 / 44,999 / 49,999