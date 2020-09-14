OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get limited period Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon India: Here's how to avail it

If you are looking to buy the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon India is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on both phones. The discount is available on all models of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. To avail the Rs 3,000 discount, customers will need an ICICI Bank credit or debit card.

If you are able to avail the offer, you can purchase the OnePlus 8 5G for Rs 38,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The other two models, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, are available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in three colour options, including Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will now start from Rs 51,999 with the ICICI Bank discount, while the top-end model (12GB/256GB) can be purchased for Rs 56,999. The offer is valid for a limited period until October 9.

