Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro get limited period Rs 3,000 discount on Amazon India: Here's how to avail it

If you are able to avail the offer, you can get the OnePlus 8 5G for Rs 38,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant.

Moneycontrol News

If you are looking to buy the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro, Amazon India is offering a Rs 3,000 discount on both phones. The discount is available on all models of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. To avail the Rs 3,000 discount, customers will need an ICICI Bank credit or debit card.

If you are able to avail the offer, you can purchase the OnePlus 8 5G for Rs 38,999 for the base 6GB/128GB variant. The other two models, 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB, are available for Rs 41,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 comes in three colour options, including Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will now start from Rs 51,999 with the ICICI Bank discount, while the top-end model (12GB/256GB) can be purchased for Rs 56,999. The offer is valid for a limited period until October 9.

Also Read: OnePlus 8 Pro long-term review: OnePlus' first 'truly' premium smartphone

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Specs 
SpecsOnePlus 8 ProOnePlus 8
ChipsetSnapdragon 865Snapdragon 865
Display6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED, HDR10+, 90Hz
RAM8GB/12GB6GB/8GB/12GB
Storage128GB/256GB UFS 3.0128GB/256GB UFS 3.0
Rear Camera48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS) + 16 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (Macro)
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.516 MP, f/2.0
Battery4,510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W  Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging4,300 mAh, 30W Fast Charging
SoftwareAndroid 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0
Price (Rs)  54,999 / 59,99941,999 / 44,999 / 49,999
 
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology

