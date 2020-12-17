OnePlus 7th anniversary sale: OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus TV and power bank available at discounted price

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 are being offered at a discounted price in India. The company is celebrating its seventh anniversary and is offering special discounts for customers in India. As a part of the OnePlus 7th Anniversary Sale, offline customers are eligible to get complimentary accessories coupons up to Rs 3,000.

OnePlus 7th anniversary sale offers

The OnePlus 7th anniversary sale offers can be availed on December 17. As part of the celebration, OnePlus is offering discounts on its smartphones, power bank, audio devices, and TVs.

HDFC Bank cardholders can avail a Rs 2,000 instant discount on the OnePlus 8T (Review) on Amazon India. The company is also offering a Rs 3,000 instant discount on the OnePlus 8 Pro (Review), OnePlus 8 with HDFC Bank card transactions.

As for audio products, customers can avail a 10 percent discount on Flipkart and Amazon India on December 17 and 18.

Customers who purchase any OnePlus smartphones from the OnePlus India website or the OnePlus Store app will get a complimentary Rs 500 discount voucher.

The OnePlus Power Bank will be available at a special price of Rs 777 during the OnePlus 7th anniversary sale.

OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, or OnePlus 6T users who wish to upgrade to the OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8 series will get a complimentary Red Club membership and the OnePlus Power Bank.

Customers can also avail a Rs 1,000 discount on the OnePlus 32-inch, 43-inch Y-series TVs. The company is also offering a discount of up to Rs 4,000 for HDFC Bank credit card, credit card EMI, and debit card EMI transactions.