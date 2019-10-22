OnePlus 7T cracks and fails popular YouTuber's durability test

Nelson suspects that the huge camera bump could be contributing for the back glass panel to crack.
The OnePlus 7T has been under the scanner for its camera module design since the time when it was rumoured. The redesigned circular camera module is now possibly the reason for failing a famous YouTuber’s durability test.
YouTuber Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything, who is popular for performing durability and torture tests on newly-launched smartphones, shows how the new camera module is the reason for the OnePlus’ glass back to crack.
In a typical JerryRigEverything-style, the video begins with usual Gorilla Glass scratch tests where, like any other smartphone screen, there are deeper grooves at level seven. The Fluid AMOLED screen also manages to survive the flame test.
Things get bad during the bend test. The frosted glass back cracks when the YouTuber applies a lot of pressure while trying to bend the OnePlus 7T. The smartphone cracks at the centre of the rear panel and continues to go along the left edge.
Nelson suspects that the huge camera bump could be contributing for the back glass panel to crack. The frame or poor glass tolerance could also be other factors for the cracked panel.Certainly, a cracked glass panel isn't a feature users would want. Do note that JerryRigEverything’s bend test involves extreme pressure than regular use. It is advisable to invest in a sturdy phone case to avoid any such instances.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .