OnePlus 7T cracks and fails popular YouTuber's durability test

The OnePlus 7T has been under the scanner for its camera module design since the time when it was rumoured. The redesigned circular camera module is now possibly the reason for failing a famous YouTuber’s durability test.

YouTuber Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything, who is popular for performing durability and torture tests on newly-launched smartphones, shows how the new camera module is the reason for the OnePlus’ glass back to crack.

In a typical JerryRigEverything-style, the video begins with usual Gorilla Glass scratch tests where, like any other smartphone screen, there are deeper grooves at level seven. The Fluid AMOLED screen also manages to survive the flame test.

Things get bad during the bend test. The frosted glass back cracks when the YouTuber applies a lot of pressure while trying to bend the OnePlus 7T. The smartphone cracks at the centre of the rear panel and continues to go along the left edge.

Nelson suspects that the huge camera bump could be contributing for the back glass panel to crack. The frame or poor glass tolerance could also be other factors for the cracked panel.