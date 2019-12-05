OnePlus 6th anniversary celebration sale offers up to Rs 6,000 discount on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series

During the sale period, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for purchase for Rs 39,999.
OnePlus has completed six years in India. To celebrate its sixth anniversary, the Chinese manufacturer is hosting a sale in India. The ‘OnePlus 6th Anniversary Celebration’ sale starts on December 6 and will go on till December 17.
The OnePlus anniversary sale offers include discounts up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones. Interested buyers can avail these offers via Amazon.in.
During the sale period, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for purchase for Rs 39,999. For the price, users would get 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. The 8GB + 256GB storage model would be available for Rs 42,999 during the sale.
The latest OnePlus 7T (Review) with 8GB + 128GB memory can be purchased for Rs 34,999. The higher storage variant with 8GB + 256GB memory can be bought for Rs 37,999.
Additionally, Amazon India is offering six months of no-cost EMI offers and discounts on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Customers can also exchange their old OnePlus devices and get Rs 2,000 cashback upon purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. The offer is also extended to OnePlus 7T Pro buyers.The OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) was launched in India for Rs 44,999, whereas the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro were launched for Rs 37,999 and Rs 53,999, respectively.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.