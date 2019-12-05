OnePlus 6th anniversary celebration sale offers up to Rs 6,000 discount on OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series

OnePlus has completed six years in India. To celebrate its sixth anniversary, the Chinese manufacturer is hosting a sale in India. The ‘OnePlus 6th Anniversary Celebration’ sale starts on December 6 and will go on till December 17.

The OnePlus anniversary sale offers include discounts up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series smartphones. Interested buyers can avail these offers via Amazon.in.

During the sale period, the OnePlus 7 Pro will be available for purchase for Rs 39,999. For the price, users would get 6GB RAM and 128GB memory. The 8GB + 256GB storage model would be available for Rs 42,999 during the sale.

The latest OnePlus 7T (Review) with 8GB + 128GB memory can be purchased for Rs 34,999. The higher storage variant with 8GB + 256GB memory can be bought for Rs 37,999.

Additionally, Amazon India is offering six months of no-cost EMI offers and discounts on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Customers can also exchange their old OnePlus devices and get Rs 2,000 cashback upon purchasing the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T. The offer is also extended to OnePlus 7T Pro buyers.