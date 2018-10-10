OnePlus 6T to launch on October 30, India sales to begin on November 2 on Amazon

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker OnePlus has officially announced the launch dates of its upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 6T. The device will be launched globally as well as in India on October 30, as opposed to October 17 speculated earlier.

The OnePlus 6T India launch event will commence at 8.30 pm at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi.

OnePlus will kick-start the sales in India ahead of other countries including Europe, US and China. The device will go on sale in India from 12 pm on November 2, ahead of China on November 5 followed by November 6 in Europe.

OnePlus’ online sales partner Amazon has already hosted a dedicated webpage where interested users can pre-book the device. As part of pre-booking, Amazon is offering users Type-C Bullet headphones worth Rs 1,490 for free along with Rs 500 cashback on pre-booking using Amazon Pay Gift Card worth Rs 1,000.

OnePlus 6T price

Despite several leaks about the device in the past few months, not much is known about OnePlus 6T pricing. However, Pete Lau, CEO of OnePlus recently spoke to tech publication CNET, where he confirmed OnePlus 6T will be priced higher than its predecessor OnePlus 6.

According to Lau, the added cost is due to Screen Unlock, a feature fans are eagerly awaiting for. "Screen Unlock technology is something very new and there's a definite cost required for that new technology," Lau said. "It's not cheap."

Though the company hasn’t given any official estimate, reports speculate the device to cost around USD 550 (approx Rs 41,000). Lau also didn’t mention if there will be multiple storage/RAM variants of the phone.

OnePlus 6T is expected to come with an in-built fingerprint sensor along and waterdrop notch-screen. The device is speculated to run by Snapdragon 845 and Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Android 9.0 expected to be rolled out soon after launch. The device could be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery. The device will reportedly shed the much-loved 3.5mm audio jack.