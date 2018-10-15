OnePlus 6T to come with AI-based UI, navigation gestures, upgraded Do Not Disturb mode

Ahead of its official launch on October 30, OnePlus 6T has been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench. The device, listed under model number ‘FS FS P8801’, reveals several details about the internals of the smartphone including the OS version, RAM and processor.

The upcoming flagship smartphone has easily been one of the most-awaited devices of the year and as a result, it has seen countless leaks and reveals in the recent past.

We already know that the smartphone will sport an in-built fingerprint sensor along with a waterdrop notch-screen. The device that will run on Snapdragon 845, could be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery and will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone will roll out with Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box, instead of Android 8.1 Oreo as speculated before. It further reveals that the device will carry an 8GB RAM to assist the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen-based smartphone maker recently published an interview of Szymon K., a software expert working with the company who said OnePlus 6T will come with a ‘whole new UI’ which will improve the user’s experience.

“We’re working on a ton of exciting stuff for the OnePlus 6T. We’ve got a whole new UI coming up that you will have to experience for yourself to really understand. Our goal was to express the OnePlus design language in our UI, making this the most distinct and intuitive version of OxygenOS yet. We’ve also put a lot of work into improving the camera behind the scenes, so you can expect to take even better pictures,” Szymon K. said in the post.

The post further states that the updated OxygenOS is not only ‘Fast, Smooth and Efficient’, but also makes the most out of the hardware, which was the main goal of the team.

In addition to an improved camera, users will be able to experience features such as an advanced Do Not Disturb mode and new Navigation Gestures.

The company is also laying a large emphasis on navigation gestures to provide the user with a smoother experience on the smartphone and is coming out with swipe features that includes ‘swipe up in an app’ feature where the application window will follow the finger.

Also users can flick from the bottom of the screen towards the right of the screen to change between two recently used apps. In the latest OS, users will also be able to switch between apps along with quickly accessing Google Assistant using gestures.

The post also talks about the phone coming with an AI-based algorithm which will improve the power consumption of OxygenOS. According to Szymon, the phone will be able to learn when the user goes to sleep and consequently minimises its background usage accordingly to reduced power consumption.