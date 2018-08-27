App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6T to be unveiled soon, gets a Eurasian Economic Commission certification

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company is set to release its latest version in the ‘T’ series - OnePlus 6T.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The executive body Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has certified the most anticipated OnePlus 6T.

According to a report by Phonecorridor, expectations are high from the ‘T’ version of the latest OnePlus offering. Now with the EEC in Russia certifying OnePlus 6T with a model number of A6013, the smartphone is set to be available soon.

Previous reports have claimed the smartphone to feature a screen size of 6.4 inches with an AMOLED display.

It is rumoured to be powered by either the Snapdragon 845 chipset with a RAM size of 8 GB and internal storage of 128 GB. A model with internal storage of 256 GB and a higher RAM size is also expected to release.

OnePlus, the company has not made any official announcement about the phone and it is unlikely it will be released anytime soon, as the preceding OnePlus 6 was released only in May.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 10:23 pm

tags #OnePlus #Technology #Trending News #world

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

