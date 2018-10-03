App
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6T may sport 3,700 mAh battery: Here’s what know of the device so far

The 'Never Settle' company is expected to reveal the latest flagship phone at an event on October 17 in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese device-maker OnePlus is gearing up to unveil one of the most eagerly anticipated smartphones of the year, the OnePlus 6T. The "Never Settle" company is expected to reveal its latest flagship smartphone at an event on October 17 in India.

Although the company is yet to officially unwrap the device, most of the specifications and features have been revealed, thanks to speculation and teasers, which is a common thing for most OnePlus devices ahead of their launch.

What we know so far

OnePlus 6T will come with an in-built fingerprint sensor, which is a first for any OnePlus device. Screen lock (as the company calls it) was confirmed by the company itself in an interview to CNET.

"We unlock our phones multiple times a day, and Screen Unlock reduces the number of steps to complete the action," the company said in the interview.

"By adding this feature as an addition to other display unlocking options such as Face Unlock, users will have options to unlock the display in a way that is most efficient for them," it added.

Apart from the novelty feature, the company has confirmed the latest device will sport a Snapdragon 845 processor, sans the 3.5mm audio jack.

Recently, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau justified the decision citing the move was unavoidable as it paved the way for the coveted in-display fingerprint sensor.

"One of the reasons OnePlus cut the headphone jack was to make room for the in-screen fingerprint sensor, which the company brands as Screen Unlock. By replacing the physical sensor on the back of the phone to under the screen, the fingerprint reader takes up essential space inside, near the bottom of the phone," Lau said.

"After you experience the Screen Unlock you'll fall in love with it," he said and added, "You'll realize that it's the experience that you wanted."

There are speculations in the tech world that the device will sport a waterdrop notch-display akin to that of the Oppo R17. To top it, Chinese microblogging website Weibo recently posted an image of a 3,700 mAh battery with a "Designed by OnePlus" note on it. If true, this will be a major upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 6 which brandishes a 3,300 mAh battery.

OnePlus 6T will be available exclusively on Amazon.in in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant at a price of around $550 (around Rs 40,000). However, it is unclear whether the company would launch multiple variants of the device and the price mentioned here pertains is that of the base model or a high-end version.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 08:46 pm

