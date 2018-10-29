App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 29, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus global launch Highlights: OnePlus 6T with in-screen fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 SoC unveiled, price starts at $549

OnePlus 6T is the first smartphone with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

  • Oct 29, 08:50 PM (IST)

  • Oct 29, 09:58 PM (IST)

    And that's a wrap. Thanks for joining us.

  • Oct 29, 09:42 PM (IST)

    OnePlus 6T will be available in three RAM/storage variants.

    OnePlus 6T 6GB/128GB variant is priced at $549.
    OnePlus 6T 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $579.
    OnePlus 6T 8GB/256GB variant is priced at $629.

  • Oct 29, 09:37 PM (IST)

    The device will be available from November 1.

  • Oct 29, 09:37 PM (IST)

    OnePlus 6T price starts at $549.

  • Oct 29, 09:35 PM (IST)

    OnePlus Bullets Type-C headphones also have been announced.

  • Oct 29, 09:34 PM (IST)

    OnePlus launches new OnePlus Explorer backpacks. Priced at $99, the company is giving away the backpacks free of cost to all the attendees.

  • Oct 29, 09:32 PM (IST)

    OnePlus launches 5th Anniversary Edition Bullets Wireless earphones in Red and Black colour options.

  • Oct 29, 09:31 PM (IST)

    Rumour confirmed: OnePlus 6T to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

  • Oct 29, 09:26 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 09:23 PM (IST)

    OnePlus 6T will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery, an improvement over its predecessor the OnePlus 6 which packed in a 3,400mAh.

    Apart from squeezing in more mAh, the battery will last longer, thanks to the enhancement at the software level.

  • Oct 29, 09:20 PM (IST)

    5G smartphone from OnePlus incoming.

    OnePlus confirms it will be launching its first 5G compatible smartphone in the 'near future'.

  • Oct 29, 09:15 PM (IST)

    As anticipated, OnePlus 6T will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm’s fastest and most advanced mobile processor yet.

  • Oct 29, 09:13 PM (IST)

    "Studio Lighting is an exciting feature," says Kevin Abosch, Innovation Director at OnePlus.

  • Oct 29, 09:11 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 09:11 PM (IST)

    Another feature of the OnePlus 6T camera is ‘Studio Lighting’. This feature enhances portrait shots snapped by the camera.

  • Oct 29, 09:08 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 09:08 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 09:07 PM (IST)

    The camera comes with 'Nightscape' feature. With Nightscape, users an click photos at night in 2 seconds.

  • Oct 29, 09:06 PM (IST)

    OnePlus 6T houses 16MP+20MP dual rear camera sensors. The aperture is set at f/1.7 with OIS and EIS for stable photography.

  • Oct 29, 09:04 PM (IST)

    It will be powered by a 3700 mAh battery with the company's famed proprietary fast charge technology.

  • Oct 29, 09:04 PM (IST)

    The device will feature five calibration settings including adaptive mode, custom colour.

  • Oct 29, 09:02 PM (IST)

    The new flagship smartphone will come in two colour variants during the launch - Mirror Black and Midnight Black.

  • Oct 29, 09:01 PM (IST)

    OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

  • Oct 29, 09:00 PM (IST)

    The in-display fingerprint sensor is the fastest in the world: OnePlus.

  • Oct 29, 08:58 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 08:57 PM (IST)
  • Oct 29, 08:57 PM (IST)

    The wait it seems was worth it. The in-display fingerprint sensor can unlock the OnePlus 6T in 0.34 seconds.Impressive, isn't it?

  • Oct 29, 08:54 PM (IST)

    OnePlus had the technology since the OnePlus 5T days. However, the company waited for the technology to mature. 

  • Oct 29, 08:53 PM (IST)

    OnePlus unveils the much talked about and its most anticipated feature - the new in-screen fingerprint sensor.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.