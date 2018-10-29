OnePlus global launch Highlights: OnePlus 6T with in-screen fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 845 SoC unveiled, price starts at $549

Live now
Oct 29, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
And that's a wrap. Thanks for joining us.
OnePlus 6T will be available in three RAM/storage variants.
OnePlus 6T 6GB/128GB variant is priced at $549.
OnePlus 6T 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $579.
OnePlus 6T 8GB/256GB variant is priced at $629.
The device will be available from November 1.
OnePlus 6T price starts at $549.
OnePlus Bullets Type-C headphones also have been announced.
OnePlus launches new OnePlus Explorer backpacks. Priced at $99, the company is giving away the backpacks free of cost to all the attendees.
OnePlus launches 5th Anniversary Edition Bullets Wireless earphones in Red and Black colour options.
Rumour confirmed: OnePlus 6T to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.
OnePlus 6T will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery, an improvement over its predecessor the OnePlus 6 which packed in a 3,400mAh.
Apart from squeezing in more mAh, the battery will last longer, thanks to the enhancement at the software level.
5G smartphone from OnePlus incoming.
OnePlus confirms it will be launching its first 5G compatible smartphone in the 'near future'.
As anticipated, OnePlus 6T will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, Qualcomm’s fastest and most advanced mobile processor yet.
"Studio Lighting is an exciting feature," says Kevin Abosch, Innovation Director at OnePlus.
Another feature of the OnePlus 6T camera is ‘Studio Lighting’. This feature enhances portrait shots snapped by the camera.
The camera comes with 'Nightscape' feature. With Nightscape, users an click photos at night in 2 seconds.
OnePlus 6T houses 16MP+20MP dual rear camera sensors. The aperture is set at f/1.7 with OIS and EIS for stable photography.
It will be powered by a 3700 mAh battery with the company's famed proprietary fast charge technology.
The device will feature five calibration settings including adaptive mode, custom colour.
The new flagship smartphone will come in two colour variants during the launch - Mirror Black and Midnight Black.
OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.
The in-display fingerprint sensor is the fastest in the world: OnePlus.
The wait it seems was worth it. The in-display fingerprint sensor can unlock the OnePlus 6T in 0.34 seconds.Impressive, isn't it?
OnePlus had the technology since the OnePlus 5T days. However, the company waited for the technology to mature.
OnePlus unveils the much talked about and its most anticipated feature - the new in-screen fingerprint sensor.