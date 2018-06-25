OnePlus 6 users facing battery draining, camera freezing issues after updating to OxygenOS 5.1.8

OnePlus recently announced the rollout of its latest OS update, OxygenOS 5.1.8 for OnePlus 6 devices. Along with fixing system stability issues, the update also brought call quality optimisation along with improved network stability to the phone.

However, a number of users recently took to the company’s official forum to report a serious battery issue where the phone gets discharged at an alarmingly high rate.

Users have been complaining of battery life reducing to almost half. One user also reported of an issue where his device straightaway shut down when the mobile had about 50 percent charge left and was still in use.

“I don't know why but my OP6 has been draining the battery really fast since the 5.1.8 update. The screen is pulling most power and I only get like 5-6 hours of screen time. Before the update I had like 11-12 hours, maybe even more with the same amount of usage," said a user.

Apparently, the issue seems to be stemming from abnormally high consumption of charge by the device’s screen.

“After charging to 100% and using the phone like I always do, I got 6,5 hours of screentime with the screen pulling almost 50% of the power,” the user said.

“Brand new phone on Tues with immediate update.. Battery rubbish.. Screen seems the culprit. From full charge and listen to a radio stream lost 20% power for an hour screen taking all...,” another user said.

Along with battery drainage, users also reported a host of other issues such as Camera App freezing, gaming mode working irregularly, etc.

Not just OnePlus 6 users, but users of older devices such as some OnePlus 3 and 3T are also complaining of similar issues after being updated to OxygenOS 5.1.3. However, the claims of OnePlus users could not be individually verified by Moneycontrol.

The company is yet to acknowledge the issue. However, given its reputation, one can expect the company to soon roll out a fix for these glitches.