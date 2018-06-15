OnePlus 6 sells record 1 million units in 22 days

Chinese device manufacturer OnePlus has sold more than a million units of its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 6, in just 22 days after its launch.

“Since before OnePlus launched, we've always taken care to listen closely to our users and deliver smartphones which combine design and power. The OnePlus 6 is our most balanced handset yet, combining style and speed for a unique experience. Our approach has been rewarded by returning users and new customers alike, and we're grateful to the OnePlus community as the OnePlus 6 has become our fastest selling handset ever,” said Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus.

The company’s earlier products, OnePlus 5 and 5T, too crossed the one million mark but it took them more than three months to achieve it.

However, the sales figure seem insipid when compared to global bigwigs such as Apple or Samsung.

The glaring difference in numbers can be attributed mostly to the sales strategy. For instance, in India, the phone can be bought online only through Amazon India and the official OnePlus website. The devices are available for purchase only through Croma outlets on the brick and mortar part.

"We have fewer sales channels (mostly online), are available in less regions, and sell direct to consumers," Lau told Business Insider.

The company's achievement seems even more significant if one considers the fact that the phone is not available on Verizon, the largest carrier in the US when number of customers are considered.

Termed as the ultimate ‘flagship killer’, the device comes in 6GB RAM/64GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and a special limited Marvel Avengers Limited Edition, version which comes with 8GB RAM and a massive 256 storage option.

The device sports a 6.28-inch FullHD+ display along with the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC. On the optics side, 20MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup along with a 16MP front camera. The device is the first ever in the world which can capture slow motion videos at an incredible 480 frames-per-second.

For an in-depth take on its performance, please read our review here.

In order to celebrate its achievement, OnePlus has launched a new offer called ‘Community Celebration Season’. As part of the offer, buyers who will purchase the phone between June 15 and June 26, will have a chance of winning another OnePlus 6. The company will announced two winners everyday taking the total to 24 winners.

However, to meet the criteria, buyers must buy from one of the below mentioned channels: www.oneplus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Store, OnePlus Authorized Stores and All Authorized Kiosk Zones (Except OnePlus Authorised Kiosks in Seawoods Grand Central Mall, Navi Mumbai & Pune Phoenix).

Additionally, the company is also offering a discount of upto Rs 1,500 upon exchanging an older device. Users can also avail zero cost EMIs for three months along with Rs. 2,000 cashback on purchases made using Citibank credit or debit card.