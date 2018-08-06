OnePlus 6 screen flickering issue to be addressed in next software update

The flickering displays on most OnePlus 6 users will finally go stable, as the next OTA update for OnePlus 6 devices will reportedly fix the issue. The users have been complaining that the device when used outdoors, tends to make the screen flicker under light.

Some users suggested that the issue was discovered only after OxygenOS 5.1.8 update that arrived in June. It was not identified or fixed in the next version 5.1.9.

However, the next OTA update for OnePlus 6 is expected to include an optimisation for the adaptive brightness feature which promises to end the flickering problem.

As reported by News18, and also stated by AndroidPolice, when the OnePlus 6 device is exposed to sunlight, it tends to flicker between two brightness levels. Apparently, the flickering happens only when the device is outside with direct exposure to the sunlight, with the brightness being on a higher side.

With a growing number of complaints from its users, the company decided to act on it and has assured customers that a software update will fix the issue.

A premium offering by its company, the OnePlus 6 features a notched 6.28-inch full HD+ display, and is the first official smartphone in India with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The device sports a dual-camera module, with its primary camera with one sensor of 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture along with a supported camera module of 20-megapixel, with 4K recording capabilities. OnePlus 6 retains the Face Unlock feature along with the fingerprint sensor of OnePlus 5T.