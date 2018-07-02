OnePlus 6 Red Edition with 8GB RAM launched at Rs 39,999; sale to begin on July 10

OnePlus has added another colour variant of its highly popular flagship smartphone OnePlus 6 in India. Known as OnePlus 6 Red Edition, the colour is the most recent addition to the device which is also available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White editions.

According to the company, the ‘amber-like’ Red variant is the boldest, the most eye-catching and has the most distinct colour so far. The company has used an evaporated layer of brightening film in order to get a glossy transparent feel on top of the six panels of glass on the back.

“Red exudes enthusiasm and personality. It also represents an inner confidence and courage. There is a kind of power in red, which the OnePlus logo has always tried to articulate,” the company said as part of the product launch.

OnePlus 6 Red will be available only in 8GB RAM, 128GB storage version and is priced at Rs 39,999. The device will go on sale starting July 10 and can be purchased on OnePlus’ official website in India.

OnePlus 6 has been the most popular device from the Chinese smartphone maker so far and the company recently reported it sold more than 1 million units in just 22 days since its launch.

OnePlus 6 Red specifications

The device sports a 6.28-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2280p) and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has an all-glass design with Gorilla Glass 5 level protection.

It is powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 accompanied by an Adreno 630 GPU.

The phone features a 20MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras feature OIS and EIS for better image quality along with large 1.22µm for superior low-light photography. The phone also features a 16MP front camera at an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone is powered by a 3300mAh battery with Dash-Charge capability. It comes with a face unlock feature which can unlock the device in 0.4 seconds.

The phone also supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with Oxygen OS layered on top. It is water-resistant and supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Type-C 1.0 connector.