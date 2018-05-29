OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers limited edition sale to begin on May 29; specs, offers, where to buy

The OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition phone will go on sale on May 29 at 12 pm in India. The device will be available on Amazon India and oneplus.in. Amazon has created a special page where users can click the ‘Notify Me’ tab to get updates of the availability of the smartphone.

Users can purchase the device from Croma stores across the country. It will be available in OnePlus authorised stores from June 3.

Apart from incorporating Marvel design elements, the special edition phone comes with top-of-the-line specs such as an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone comes at a premium price of Rs 44,999.

The Marvel Avengers OnePlus 6 sports the same glass back panel as the OnePlus 6, but it comes with additional features such as carbon fibre case pattern under the glass back panel, a gold themed Alert Slider and Marvel logo at the back. OnePlus is providing a special edition Iron Man back cover (included in the box) along with five Avengers wallpapers pre-applied on the phones.

Additionally, the company is offering Rs 2,000 cashback to Amazon customers who buy the device using a Citibank credit or debit card. Buyers can also avail EMIs at zero cost for a period of three months via a number of banks.

Other offers include Rs 2,000 cashback for Idea Cellular customers, a free 12-month accidental and liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs 2,000 from Servify on opening a Kotak 811 account. Amazon India is providing a Rs 250 gift card along with discounts on Amazon Kindle. Lastly, Cleartrip is offering benefits of up to Rs 25,000 to buyers who buy airline or hotel tickets using the special edition OnePlus phone.

Specifications at a glance

The limited edition OnePlus 6 sports 6.28-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2280p) and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 processor combined with an 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage and an Adreno 630 GPU. The phone sports 20MP + 16MP dual-rear cameras with an aperture rate of f/1.7 and features OIS and EIS. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP camera at the front.

The phone sports a 3,300 mAh battery and security features such as a snappy face unlock option along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Oxygen OS based on the latest Android Oreo 8.1.