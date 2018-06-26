OnePlus 6 competitor Asus Zenfone 5Z to be launched in India tonight, will be Flipkart exclusive

Asus Zenfone 5Z will be launched in India tonight. Unveiled first at Mobile World Congress 2018 held in Barcelona earlier this year, the device is already available for purchase in Europe. The India launch was announced by Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, which has established a teaser page with the caption "Flagship Redefined".

According to the page, the unveiling will take place at 8:45pm on Tuesday. The page mentions #OnlyOnFlipkart, which confirms that the device will be available exclusively on the platform in India.

Flipkart’s ‘Flagship redefined’ tag hints at Zenfone 5Z being launched as the cheapest smartphone powered by Snapdragon 845 processor. This reflects in the pricing of its basic variant at 500 pounds (approx Rs 40,000) in Europe, which is lower than 6GB/64GB version of OnePlus 6 priced at 520 pounds (approx Rs 45,000).

Asus Zenfone 5Z specifications

The device comes with a large 6.2-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 1080*2246 and aspect ratio of 19:9. It measures 153mm x 75.7mm x 7.9 mm and weighs in 155 grams. The device has an aluminium frame with Corning Gorilla Glass screen for protection against scratches.

The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor which is clocked at a maximum of 2.7 GHz. The device has Adreno 630 GPU for processing graphics. It runs on an Android 8.0 which has Asus ZenUI 5.0 skin loaded on top.

The device will sport 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations and comes with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. However, it is unsure, whether the company will roll out all the variants in the country. The device supports memory expansion of up to 400 GB by way of a microSD card.

For photography, the device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with 12MP+8MP camera configuration. The sensors have an aperture rate of f/1.8 and f/2.0 respectively. The snappers are coupled with dual-LED dual-tone flash for assistance in low-light photography. At the front, the device comes with an 8MP snapper with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

For power, the device relies on its 3,300 mAh non-removable battery which supports fast charging feature. Other features of the phone include rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM card 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac bands, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Type-C USB connector, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass. It is available in Midnight Blue, Meteor Silver colours.