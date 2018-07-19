OnePlus 6 beats iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in acclaimed camera ratings

The latest OnePlus flagship model OnePlus 6 has surpassed Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the overall DxOMark rating, a popular camera testing portal which rates phone cameras based on their performance.

OnePlus 6 had an overall score of 96 while both the above-mentioned phones were tied with an overall score of 94.

DxOMark recently published its review of the OnePlus 6. The flagship model was given a 100 photo score, while its overall video score was 87, averaging with an overall score of 96.

While this score is more than both Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy Note 8, it is still behind Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, which had an overall score of 97.

DxOMark gives out ratings to mobile phones based on their performance in several different categories like Exposure and Contrast, Color, Autofocus, Texture, Noise, Artifacts, Flash, Zoom, and Bokeh.

OnePlus 6 performed exceedingly well in all light conditions thus getting the best score in autofocus. Moreover, the dual rear camera setup of OnePlus 6 performed very well in flash photography, owing to its dual LED flash.

According to the DxOMark review, OnePlus 6's flash photos had a good subject exposure and neutral white balance. Talking about the mobile's autofocus performance, DxOMark said, "OnePlus 6 is one of the two best-performing models in the current crop of premium devices in our database."

However, the review noted that OnePlus 6 had an average outing in extremely low light conditions. The phone's texture was on the lower side and also some luminance noise was present in the photographs. The review also said that OnePlus 6's Zoom and Bokeh performance were below average as compared to other same range mobile phones.

OnePlus 6 secured a 'very good score' of 87 on its video performance. Similar to photo score, the video score had a below average rating in Texture, while it performed extremely well in categories like Exposure, Color, Autofocus, Noise, and Stabilisation.