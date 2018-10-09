OnePlus 6 available at discounted price of Rs 29,999

Shenzhen-based smartphone giant OnePlus is offering its premium flagship smartphone OnePlus 6 at a discounted price starting Rs 29,999 on Amazon. The device is available in 6GB RAM/64GB ROM, 8GB RAM/128GB ROM, 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variants and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999, Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively.

To top it, Amazon is offering additional offers such as 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 1,000 off for Prime Members, 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on payments made using SBI debit/credit cards, zero-cost EMIs on major cards, among others.

Amazon is also offering a free 1-year screen replacement guarantee on OnePlus 6 wherein the company will replace the screen in case of breakage. The offer can be availed at no extra cost, if the device is purchased during October 9, noon to October 15.

At Rs 29,999, OnePlus 6 is easily one of the most value for money premium smartphone when compared to rivals such as Samsung, Apple or LG.

Interestingly, OnePlus is just a few days away from launching its much awaited smartphone, the OnePlus 6T. The sale is also probably the last time when interested buyers can lay their hands on OnePlus 6 as the company has a history of phasing out older devices after unveiling a newer device.

OnePlus 6 specifications

The device sports a 6.28-inch FullHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and has an all-glass design with Gorilla Glass 5 level protection. The phone is available in Mirror Black, Midnight Black, and a limited Silk White edition.

OnePlus 6 is powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 accompanied by an Adreno 630 GPU and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with the company rolling out Android 9 in a phased manner.

On optics front, the phone features a 20MP + 16MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.7. Apart from features such as OIS, EIS, a large 1.22µm lens, the cameras can record 4K videos at 60 frames-per-second (fps). The phone also features a 16MP front camera at an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone is powered by a 3300mAh battery with best-in-class fast-charge capability. For security purposes, the device comes with a snappy face unlock feature along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is water-resistant and supports dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a Type-C 1.0 connector.