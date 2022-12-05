OnePlus 11 official design leaked online, January 2023 launch tipped

The launch of the next OnePlus flagship smartphone is just around the corner. The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch sometime early next year in January 2023. According to previous leaks, the vanilla OnePlus 11 will debut in China, India, and other markets early next year, while other models will follow soon after.

Now, new images of the OnePlus 11 have surfaced courtesy of OnLeaks and GadgetGang revealing its design. The image shows the OnePlus 11 in two new colours – a black model and a greyish-green variant. They will likely be called Volcanic Black and Forest Emerald.

The leaked renders also reveal the addition of the power button and alert slider on the right and volume rocker on the left. The OnePlus 11 also appears to have the same design language as the OnePlus 10 Pro (Review) with the camera island blending into the frame. However, the OnePlus 11 will feature a circular camera island as opposed to the box shape on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G.

Additionally, the Hasselblad logo is now moved to the centre of the camera bump. The leaked renders also reveal a triple-camera setup on the back housed in the bump alongside an LED flash. The OnePlus 11 also appears to have a matte finish, while glossy material is used on the frame and camera bump.

OnePlus 11 Expected Specifications

The OnePlus 11 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The phone could sport a QHD+ AMOELD display with curved edges and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will likely pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. On the back, the OnePlus 11 could also feature a 50 MP primary sensor backed by a 48 MP ultrawide unit and a 32 MP telephoto shooter.