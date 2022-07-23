OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50 MP main camera launching in India on August 3

The OnePlus 10T 5G has got an official launch date in India. OnePlus has already begun teasing details about its upcoming flagship smartphone, while rumours about the device have been doing the rounds for a few months now.

First off, the OnePlus 10T is launching in India and globally on August 3 at 07:30 pm (IST). The company also confirmed that the OnePlus 10T will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone will also feature a 360-degree Antenna System and Smart Link for a lag-free gaming experience.

The OnePlus 10T will also be available in a Moonstone Black colour. The phone is also expected to feature an improved cooling system and super-fast charging support, claiming that the 10T will usher in a “new era in charging”. OnePlus also confirmed details about the 10T 5G’s cameras.

The OnePlus 10T will feature the company’s new Image Clarity Engine (ICE), which brings an updated algorithm that enables the device to capture photos faster and with greater levels of detail. However, the phone will not have a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

The OnePlus 10T will opt for a primary 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with a large 1/1.56 inch sensor size combined with OIS and EIS. The 50 MP primary sensor will be paired with an ultrawide shooter with a 119.9-degree FoV. You can expect OnePlus to reveal more details about the 10T 5G in the coming days.