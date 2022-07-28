OnePlus 10T 5G will feature 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The OnePlus 10T 5G is set to arrive in India next week on August 3. OnePlus recently confirmed new details about the 10T 5G’s specifications. New details confirm the RAM and storage variants of the OnePlus 10T 5G.



Having 35 browser tabs open is cool, but have you tried opening 35 apps on your phone? The #OnePlus10T is a master at multitasking.

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 28, 2022

The company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be offered with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 in-built storage. The company previously confirmed that the OnePlus 10T would be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

According to OnePlus, the 10T 5G will be able to “juggle up to 35 apps” simultaneously. OnePlus previously confirmed that its upcoming flagship will feature AI System Booster 2.1 and a new HyperBoost feature. The OnePlus 10T will also sport a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 10T will also be available in a Moonstone Black colour. The phone is also expected to feature an improved cooling system and super-fast charging support, claiming that the 10T will usher in a “new era in charging”. OnePlus also confirmed details about the 10T 5G’s cameras.

The OnePlus 10T will feature the company’s new Image Clarity Engine (ICE), which brings an updated algorithm that enables the device to capture photos faster and with greater levels of detail. However, the phone will not have a Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

The OnePlus 10T will opt for a primary 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with a large 1/1.56 inch sensor size combined with OIS and EIS. The 50 MP primary sensor will be paired with an ultrawide shooter with a 119.9-degree FoV. You can expect OnePlus to reveal more details about the 10T 5G in the coming days.