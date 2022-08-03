OnePlus 10T 5G to launch in India: Where to watch the live event, expected features

OnePlus 10T 5G will officially launch in India today. The smartphone will be the next big flagship from the company and will be unveiled at an event in New York, this evening.

The rest of the world can tune in via a livestream on the company's official YouTube channel. The stream will go live at 7:15pm India time. You can click on the embedded video below to view the livestream.

What to expect

OnePlus has already shared a lot of information on the phone, including the fact that it will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The phone will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 8+ Gen 1 SoC will be paired with up to 16GB of RAM.

There will be a triple camera module on the back, with a primary 50-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Interestingly, the phone will not carry the Hasselblad branding because OnePlus says that it is going to focus on a more premium flagship experience.

The phone is powered by a 4660mAh battery that has support for 150W fast charging. The event will also mark the announcement of the next Oxygen OS release. Oxygen OS 13 will be based on Android 13, and is expected to add new features and optimizations.