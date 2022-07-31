OnePlus 10T 5G specs leaked ahead of launch; 120Hz AMOLED Display, 150W SUPERVOOC Charging confirmed

The OnePlus 10T is arriving in India this week. However, the device is set to launch in China as the OnePlus Ace Pro. OnePlus has been revealing several specifications of its upcoming flagship smartphone, including details about the phone’s battery and display.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is launching in India on August 3 at 07:30 pm. The company recently confirmed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The panel will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and up to a 720Hz touch sampling rate. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro’s curved screen, the OnePlus 10T will use a flat panel. Additionally, the display is also HDR10+ certified.

OnePlus also confirmed that the 10T 5G would get a 4,800 mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the 10 Pro. However, the OnePlus 10T 5G will have significantly faster 150W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus says that the 150W charging will fully power the 4,800 mAh battery in just 19 minutes.

OnePlus also talked about the Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing technology on the 10T in its blog post. When combined the technologies can retain 80 percent of the battery's original capacity after 1,600 charge cycles. The OnePlus 10T 5G will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The phone will feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus 10T will run on Android 12 with the OxygenOS skin on top. For optics, the phone will get a 50 MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The main camera could be paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the OnePlus 10T will feature a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone is expected to come in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colours. The OnePlus 10T price in India is expected to start from Rs 49,999 as it is set to compete with the iQOO 9T 5G.