English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus 10R specifications show up online ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

    OnePlus 10R will launch as a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3, according to reports.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

    OnePlus 10R specifications have surfaced online ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event. The 10R is expected to launch later this year in India and China. It will sit below the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10. A new report has now revealed some key details, suggesting that the phone could be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3.

    OnePlus 10R specifications 

    OnePlus 10R will be the company’s entry-level flagship launching later this year. The phone is rumoured to feature a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. This is contrary to previous OnePlus smartphones, including the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, which features a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display. 

    A PriceBaba report also states that the phone will not come with an Alert Slider that is currently exclusive to OnePlus’ number series and a few Nord series smartphones. The report further reveals that the OnePlus 10R could be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3. An early render of the device shows that the camera sensor layout is similar to the GT Neo 3, which was launched earlier this month in China.

    Separately, a 91Mobiles report has listed the key OnePlus 10R specifications. It states that the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be no 3.5mm headphone jack but the phone will feature dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

    Close

    Related stories

    On the back, the phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera. The phone could come with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150W fast charging. There will also be a 5,000 mAh battery variant that will support 80W fast charging. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #OnePlus #OnePlus 10 #OnePlus 10 Pro #OnePlus 10R #smartphones
    first published: Mar 27, 2022 10:14 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.