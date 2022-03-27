OnePlus 10R specifications show up online ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro India launch

OnePlus 10R specifications have surfaced online ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event. The 10R is expected to launch later this year in India and China. It will sit below the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10. A new report has now revealed some key details, suggesting that the phone could be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3.

OnePlus 10R specifications

OnePlus 10R will be the company’s entry-level flagship launching later this year. The phone is rumoured to feature a hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the display. This is contrary to previous OnePlus smartphones, including the upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro, which features a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the display.

A PriceBaba report also states that the phone will not come with an Alert Slider that is currently exclusive to OnePlus’ number series and a few Nord series smartphones. The report further reveals that the OnePlus 10R could be a rebadged Realme GT Neo 3. An early render of the device shows that the camera sensor layout is similar to the GT Neo 3, which was launched earlier this month in China.

Separately, a 91Mobiles report has listed the key OnePlus 10R specifications. It states that the phone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The phone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There will be no 3.5mm headphone jack but the phone will feature dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

On the back, the phone will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera. The phone could come with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150W fast charging. There will also be a 5,000 mAh battery variant that will support 80W fast charging. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box.