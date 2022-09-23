OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display

OnePlus has launched a new colour variant for the 10R 5G smartphone. The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition features the same specifications as the original OnePlus 10R in a different colour.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Price in India

The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition price in India is set at Rs 32,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and is part of Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale. OnePlus 10R 5G joins the Stellar Black and Forest Green colour models.

OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition Specifications

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also arrives with up to 256GB of storage. The OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with HDR10+. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the 10R Prime Blue Edition boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS. The other two cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W charging support. The phone runs on Android 12 with the OxygenOS 12.1 skin on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and more. The screen also boasts an in-display fingerprint reader.