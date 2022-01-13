OnePlus 10 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro: Full Specifications Compared

The OnePlus 10 Pro was recently unveiled in China as the company’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered smartphone. OnePlus’ newest flagship arrives with a bunch of upgrades, particularly in the hardware department.

That being said, we thought it’d be a good time to see how the OnePlus 10 Pro measures up to its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). It is worth noting that the OnePlus 10 Pro's launch date in India is yet to be revealed and we believe the Indian and global models will arrive with Oxygen OS. Additionally, it isn't clear whether the OnePlus 10 Pro features an IP rating.

Model OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Snapdragon 888 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ 2nd Gen LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera 48 MP, ƒ/1,8 + 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) 48 MP, ƒ/1,8 + 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 2 MP (Monochrome) Front Camera 32 MP Sony IMX615 with f/2.2 Aperture 16 MP Sony IMX471 with f/2.4 Aperture Battery 5,500 mAh, 80W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging 4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging Software ColorOS based on Android 12 OxygenOS based on Android 11

What's the difference?

In terms of the design, not much has changed from last year. Both the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro feature a curved screen on the front with hole-punch cameras and slim bezels. However, the major difference between the two models is the camera layout. The OnePlus 10 Pro has a much larger camera island, which curves over to meet the side rails of the phone. The camera island also has a square shape as opposed to the rectangular island on the 9 Pro.

The displays on the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro are pretty similar. The only major difference here is that the OnePlus 10 Pro incorporates a second-gen LTPO panel, which may not offer new features, but should deliver smoother animations and better power efficiency.

The standout factor that separates the OnePlus 10 Pro from its predecessor is the addition of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The newer chip brings gains in both CPU, GPU, and AI performance as well as delivers greater power efficiency. Additionally, the OnePlus 10 Pro packs a larger battery and offers faster wired charging support.

The camera setup of the OnePlus 10 Pro is pretty similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro, although the latter has an additional monochrome sensor. Both phones use the same Sony IMX789 primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture. However, the OnePlus 10 Pro opts for a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and offers a much wider field of view compared to standard ultrawide lenses. The OnePlus 9 Pro, on the other hand, uses a 50 MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide sensor.

Both devices have the same 8 MP telephoto camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro also gets an upgrade in the selfie department opting for a 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera as opposed to a 16 MP Sony IMX471 shooter on the 9 Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with new camera features, but since we’re yet to put the OnePlus 10 Pro to the test, it is hard to know what gains the OnePlus 10 Pro has achieved with its upgraded cameras.