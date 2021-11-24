MARKET NEWS

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications leak ahead of rumoured January launch

The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro specifications suggest that it would not be getting any major upgrade in the camera department.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have leaked. The upcoming flagship OnePlus smartphone is expected to launch in January or February. A couple of months ahead of the rumoured launch, a 91Mobiles report has listed the key details of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The leaked specs follow a recent report, which had leaked the OnePlus 10 Pro design renders.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications 

The leaked OnePlus 10 Pro specifications shared by 91Mobiles suggest that it would not be getting any major upgrade in the camera department. The device will house a triple-camera setup on the back. It will feature a 48MP primary camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup will be completed by an 8MP telephoto camera with up to 3.3x optical zoom. 

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate and feature a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera sensor.

Under the hood, the device will pack a 5000 mAh battery. Details around the fast charging speed remain unknown. It is being rumoured that the device could get 125W fast charging support. The OnePlus 10 Pro will also come with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon flagship processor, rumoured to launch as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 888 successor will be unveiled at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit event on November 30.

OnePlus is expected to launch the device in two storage configurations at least. These include 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options. The phone will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. 

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch date remains unknown at the moment. It is expected to launch in January or February 2022 in China, followed by a global launch event sometime in March or April 2022. OnePlus 10 Pro design renders have leaked in the past and is said to be the final version of the upcoming premium OnePlus smartphone. The 10 Pro’s rear panel features a triple-camera setup housed inside a square-shaped module. It seems to have taken some inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) camera module’s design.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:30 am

