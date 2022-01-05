MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications announced as company gears up for OnePlus 9RT launch in India

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to confirm the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications.

January 05, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST
The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders.

The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have been confirmed. The company is set to unveil its new flagship smartphone later this month in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date remains unknown at the moment. It is expected to arrive in the world’s second-largest smartphone market in March or April 2022. 

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to confirm the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications. The premium smartphone will come with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The use of an LTPO panel means that the display can refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen task. Rumours floating on the web suggest that the phone will continue to sport a 6.7-inch 2K display.

On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera system will house a triple-sensor setup. It will have a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The rear camera will support optical image stabilisation. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera, which will be housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner.

Also read: OnePlus 10 Pro design confirmed

Powering the OnePlus 10 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is based on a 4nm process. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz and comes with three performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz along with four efficiency cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The processor will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to come with 8GB, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB storage options.

Close

Related stories

The phone will pack a 5000 mAh cell. It is confirmed to support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging via Oppo’s proprietary AirVOOC charging tech. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, etc. The phone measures 163x73.9x8.5mm and will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12. ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.

As mentioned, there is no word on the India launch date yet. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will be hosted in China on January 11. Meanwhile, the company will host the OnePlus 9RT launch event in India on January 14. The phone will replace the OnePlus 9R as the company's affordable flagship offering.
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Jan 5, 2022 09:43 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.