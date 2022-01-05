OnePlus 10 Pro specifications announced as company gears up for OnePlus 9RT launch in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications have been confirmed. The company is set to unveil its new flagship smartphone later this month in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro India launch date remains unknown at the moment. It is expected to arrive in the world’s second-largest smartphone market in March or April 2022.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to confirm the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications. The premium smartphone will come with a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The use of an LTPO panel means that the display can refresh between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen task. Rumours floating on the web suggest that the phone will continue to sport a 6.7-inch 2K display.

On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera system will house a triple-sensor setup. It will have a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The rear camera will support optical image stabilisation. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera, which will be housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner.

Powering the OnePlus 10 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is based on a 4nm process. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz and comes with three performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz along with four efficiency cores clocked at 1.79GHz. The processor will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to come with 8GB, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB storage options.

The phone will pack a 5000 mAh cell. It is confirmed to support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging via Oppo’s proprietary AirVOOC charging tech. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, etc. The phone measures 163x73.9x8.5mm and will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12. ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.