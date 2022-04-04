OnePlus 10 Pro sale in India starts on April 5: Price, offers, specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro sale in India starts from April 5. However, OnePlus Red Cable members can get their hands on the new Android flagship smartphone a day ahead of the official sale date. Customers in select cities can purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro before the sale begins on April 5.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India and sale details

OnePlus 10 Pro can be purchased via pop-up stores in select cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai. Customers can visit the flagship stores in the respective cities to get the OnePlus 10 Pro early. As part of the launch offers, SBI credit card users can avail of an instant discount of Rs 4,500 on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Customers can also exchange their old Android smartphones to get up to Rs 5,000 off. In addition to this, if you have an older OnePlus smartphone, you can claim a Rs 2,000 more discount, which means that the total exchange bonus is Rs 7,000. Red Cable members get Rs 2,000 extra on top of the said offers.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs 66,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 71,999. it comes in Volcano Black and Forest Green colour options.

Also check: OnePlus 10 Pro review

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also boasts a 5-layer 3D Passive Cooling System to maximise the performance of the Snapdragon chip. It runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 × 1440 pixels) LTPO 2 AMOLED display with a 20.1:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first phone in the industry to come with Dual Color Calibration, which means its display is calibrated to deliver accurate, natural colours at two levels of brightness, resulting in 50 per cent greater colour accuracy.

For optics, the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 48 MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultrawide shooter with a 150-degree FoV and an 8 MP telephoto unit with an f/2.4 aperture, 3.3x Optical Zoom, and OIS. The OnePlus 10 Pro also comes with the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for mobile. On the front, the phone uses a 32 MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies. The OnePlus 10 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. The phone is equipped with dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and Gorilla Glass 5 on the back. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.