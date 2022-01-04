MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 10 Pro official design renders teased ahead of January 11 launch

OnePlus 10 Pro will be unveiled on January 11 in China, 3 days ahead of the OnePlus 9RT India launch event.

Moneycontrol News
January 04, 2022 / 11:58 AM IST
The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders.

OnePlus 10 Pro official design renders have been teased. The company showcased the design of its upcoming Pro flagship smartphone. As per rumours, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will be hosted in China on January 11.

OnePlus 10 Pro design 

The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders. It confirms that the device will come in two colours - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The device sports a triple-camera module. The camera module merges into the metal chassis to offer a seamless look.

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module has a ceramic finish, whereas the rear panel is made up of frosted glass. As expected, the camera system on the 10 Pro is tuned by Hasselblad.

Also read: OnePlus 9RT launch in India on January 14

While OnePlus did not reveal the camera specs, details have been leaked in the past. As per reports, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup will include a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3X optical zoom.

For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. Rumours further reveal that the phone will have a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen. OnePlus will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support. OnePlus 10 Pro will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12/ OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Jan 4, 2022 11:52 am

