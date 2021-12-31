MARKET NEWS

English
OnePlus 10 Pro leaked video confirms design before China launch on January 11

The device’s design is more or less similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro design renders which were leaked a few weeks ago.

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event is expected to take place in March or April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event is expected to take place in March or April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date has leaked online. The upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone will debut in China. According to a leaked video on Weibo, the OnePlus 10 Pro launch event will take place on January 11. The company is slated to officially announce the launch date of OnePlus 10 Pro on January 4.

The leaked video also confirmed the OnePlus 10 Pro design. The device’s design is more or less similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro design renders which were leaked a few weeks ago. The only difference between the official design and the leaked render is the LED flash module, which has a ring around it. 

The OnePlus 10 Pro camera module has a square-shaped design with the left edge blending into the side frame. The company is yet to confirm the official camera specs. However, leaks suggest that the device will have a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom. 

At the front, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. OnePlus will use an LTPO panel for the 10 Pro and offer 120Hz refresh rate support. For selfies, the phone will come with an improved 32MP front camera sensor. 

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come with support for 80W fast charging, which will be an upgrade over the 65W fast charging tech available on the OnePlus 9 series (Review). Alongside, the phone will also support 50W wireless charging. The device is likely to pack a 4500 mAh battery, if not a 5000 mAh cell. The flagship smartphone will draw power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and offer up to 12GB of RAM. Lastly, the phone will run Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12/ ColorOS 12 out of the box. 


Moneycontrol News
Tags: #OnePlus #smartphones
first published: Dec 31, 2021 09:54 am

