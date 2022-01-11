MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

OnePlus 10 Pro launch event today at 11:30 am: Check expected price, specifications

One can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India to be slightly higher than that in China

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST
OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event is expected to take place in March or April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch event is scheduled to kick off at 11.30 am IST on January 11. The new OnePlus smartphone will debut in China at 2 pm local time. At the event, the company will announce the OnePlus 10 Pro price and availability details. The device is expected to launch soon in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro launch today 

OnePlus has confirmed most of the key OnePlus 10 Pro specifications. The company will announce finer details like the display size and camera improvements at the event. In terms of pricing, the OnePlus 10 Pro is rumoured to be priced between CNY 3,000 and 3,999 (roughly Rs 35,000 and Rs 46,600), which does not seem to be accurate. Therefore, it is advised to take the leaked pricing with a pinch of salt. One can expect the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India to be slightly higher than that in China.

The device will launch in three storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications 

The OnePlus 10 Pro is confirmed to feature a 120Hz fluid AMOLED display. According to the rumour mill, the phone will have a 6.7-inch 2K screen with curved sides and a hole-punch cutout. There will be a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 10 Pro camera module will include a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The rear camera will support optical image stabilisation. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera.

Under the hood, the device packs a 5000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging. It will also support 50W wireless charging via Oppo’s proprietary AirVOOC charging tech. The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2. The phone measures 163x73.9x8.5mm and will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12. ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. Meanwhile, the company will host the OnePlus 9RT launch event in India on January 14. The phone will replace the OnePlus 9R as the company's affordable flagship offering.

 
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 11, 2022 10:10 am

