OnePlus 10 Pro launch event, price, specifications: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders.

The OnePlus 10 Pro launch is scheduled to take place on January 11 and the company has confirmed some key specifications and features ahead of the event. There is currently no official word on India launch but it is expected in March or April. Meanwhile, here’s everything you need to know about the price, specifications and other details.

Price in China

OnePlus will announce the pricing and availability details of the device at the launch in China. However, rumours suggest that the base variant will come with a price set between CNY 3,000 and 3,999 (roughly Rs 35,000 to Rs 46,600). The pricing is too good to be true and we advise our readers to take it with a pinch of salt.

As far as variants go, the OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in three configurations - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB as per the rumour mill. The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India could be set around Rs 60,000. In comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro price in India was set at Rs 64,999 at launch.

Full specifications

The company has already confirmed most of the key OnePlus 10 Pro specifications and features days before launch. The phone will come with a 120Hz fluid AMOLED display. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch 2K screen with curved sides and a hole-punch cutout. There will be a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back. The OnePlus 10 Pro camera module design was confirmed earlier this month. It has a ceramic finish and merges into the metal chassis to offer a seamless look. The camera module has a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. The rear camera will support optical image stabilisation.

Powering the OnePlus 10 Pro is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC which is based on a 4nm process. The chipset has a peak clock speed of 3.0GHz and comes with three performance cores clocked at 2.85GHz along with four efficiency cores clocked at 1.79GHz.

The phone will pack a 5000 mAh cell. It is confirmed to support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast-charging and 50W wireless charging via Oppo’s proprietary AirVOOC charging tech. Other OnePlus 10 Pro specifications include an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, and Bluetooth 5.2. The phone measures 163x73.9x8.5mm and will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12. ColorOS 12.1 out of the box. Meanwhile, the company will host the OnePlus 9RT launch event in India on January 14. The phone will replace the OnePlus 9R as the company's affordable flagship offering.