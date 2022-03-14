English
    OnePlus 10 Pro India RAM, storage, colour options leaked ahead of launch

    While the RAM, storage and colour options vary, rest of the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are likely to remain the same as the China variant.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 14, 2022 / 05:15 PM IST
    OnePlus 10 Pro launch in India will take place in March 2022.

    OnePlus 10 Pro India launch is imminent. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 10 Pro India launch event could be hosted during the last week of March. The company has already confirmed the global debut of its flagship smartphone at the MWC 2022. A new leak has now revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro India RAM and storage options ahead of the launch date announcement.

    OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in China earlier this year. The phone came in three storage options - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. Initially, OnePlus also launched the 10 Pro in two colours - Forest Emerald and Volcano Black. Later, it introduced a White colour option. 

    In India, OnePlus is rumoured to launch its flagship Android smartphone in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. A report by 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the White colour option won’t make its way to India. Instead, OnePlus will launch the Green and Black colour options in India.

    While the RAM, storage and colour options vary, rest of the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications are likely to remain the same as the China variant.

    OnePlus 10 Pro specifications 

    The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. 

    At the front is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera. 

    On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, GPS, etc. 
