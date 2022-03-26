OnePlus 10 Pro India price details leaked ahead of March 31 launch

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India has leaked days before the launch. The flagship Android smartphone is started to make its global debut on March 31. OnePlus 10 Pro India price and availability details will be announced at the official launch event. A new leak now claims that the device will be slightly more expensive than the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India

OnePlus 10 Pro will launch in two storage options. Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims that the base model will come with a starting price of Rs 66,999. This variant is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. There is also a 12GB RAM option expected to launch with 256GB of internal storage. This variant will be priced at Rs 71,999, according to the tipster.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9 Pro price in India at launch was Rs 64,999 and Rs 69,999. The rise in the leaked price could be due to multiple factors, including upgrades in hardware, increasing cost of components, decreasing value of Indian rupees against the US dollar, etc. That being said, it is best to take the leaked OnePlus 10 Pro price with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The OnePlus 10 Pro camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

The phone draws power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12 out of the box. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and GPS.