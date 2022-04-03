OnePlus 10 Pro camera gets better optimisation with new Oxygen 12.1 update

OnePlus 10 Pro has received a new Oxygen OS 12 update days after its launch in India. The flagship Android smartphone was launched on March 31 in India to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22, iPhone 13 and the iQOO 9 Pro. The new OnePlus 10 Pro update claims to improve the camera and system performance along with some other fixes.

The new Oxygen OS 12 update for the OnePlus 10 Pro is 809MB in size. Version 12.1 introduces a new fix in the camera where users can expect improved speed in focusing while recording slow-motion videos. The update also optimises the quality of photos shot in Portrait mode and white balance in images shot using the front camera.

Oxygen OS 12.1 update log also suggests that the fingerprint scanning algorithm has improved. Along with this, users can expect some improved stability in system performance. Lastly, the network experience is expected to get better as the new update fixes the issue of unstable mobile signals in specific scenarios.

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India

The OnePlus 10 Pro price in India is set at Rs 66,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model and Rs 71,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The OnePlus 10 Pro feature a starting price of EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 75,500) globally. The phone is available in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest colour options. The OnePlus 10 Pro will go on sale on through Amazon India on April 05, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the company dropped the price of the OnePlus 9 Pro (Review) in India, which now starts from Rs 59,999. You can click here to check the OnePlus 10 Pro specifications, features and other details.