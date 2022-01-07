OnePlus 10 Pro camera features, cooling system detailed ahead of launch next week

The OnePlus 10 Pro design teased on the community forum is quite similar to the leaked renders.

The OnePlus 10 series is set to debut in China next week. The series will likely include the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. Earlier this week, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera specs were officially revealed. And now, the smartphone maker is teasing more details about the OnePlus 10 Pro’s cameras.

Firstly, the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro's release date is set to take place on January 11 in China, while the global launch is set to take place in the coming weeks. The company is also launching the OnePlus 9RT in India on January 14, which will succeed last year’s OnePlus 9R.

OnePlus 10 Pro will feature a new shooting mode called RAW Plus, which will work like Apple’s ProRaw format, which combines the benefits of Raw image capture and computational photography. The RAW+ mode will be an upgrade over the traditional RAW mode on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.

It was previously revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro would feature a triple-camera setup on the back, which is expected to feature a similar 48 MP primary sensor, 50 MP (Ultrawide), and 8 MP (Telephoto) line-up from its predecessor. However, this time out, the updated Hasselblad Pro Mode, which can be used to control exposure settings and shoot 12-bit RAW files, will be available across all three rear cameras.

Additionally, OnePlus will also bring a new manual recording mode called Movie Mode, which will offer control over ISO and shutter speed. Users will also be able to shoot in LOG format without a preset picture profile for better post-capture colour grading.

Moving on to the hardware, and OnePlus has confirmed that the ultrawide camera on the smartphone will be able to capture an extreme 150-degree field of view. The lens can also be used in combination with a new fisheye mode. But if you want to stick to the more traditional ultrawide shots, OnePlus will also offer a 110-degree mode.

Apart from the cameras, OnePlus also teased details about the phone’s improved cooling system. The OnePlus 10 series will use new GPU technology called HyperBoost, a chip-level optimization that uses AI algorithms to that help the GPU maintain optimal performance levels over time.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The OnePlus 10 Pro will likely feature a 120Hz 2K Fluid AMOLED display with LTPO 2.0 technology. The phone will pack a 5000 mAh cell. It is confirmed to support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging via Oppo’s proprietary AirVOOC charging tech.

The processor will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is likely to come with 8GB, 12GB RAM along with 128GB, 256GB storage options. The OnePlus 10 Pro’s specifications include an X-axis linear motor, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.2, etc. The phone measures 163x73.9x8.5mm and will boot Android 12-based Oxygen OS 12. ColorOS 12.1 out of the box.