OneLogin launches support for Amazon EventBridge

OneLogin, a cloud-based IAM provider, announced an identity-as-a-service solution with Amazon EventBridge, a newly launched service from Amazon Web Services. The new capability streams OneLogin's robust identity event stream, which captures information around corporate user login activity directly to Amazon EventBridge and tools like Amazon CloudWatch. AWS enterprise users can then incorporate identity information across enterprise security workflows, such as threat detection, remediation as well as employee lifecycle management in their AWS environments.

As an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), OneLogin's Identity Access Management (IAM) solution builds upon existing capabilities for AWS to further provide secure, unified access for cloud environments. Amazon CloudWatch collects monitoring and operational data in the form of logs, metrics and events to provide a unified view of AWS resources, applications and services that run on AWS, and on-premises servers. The solution captures identity and access information - such as high-risk logins or multiple failed logins - so AWS security teams can easily monitor activities, alert on threats and execute event-based workflows across their cloud and on-premises environments.

"Building on our expertise and having achieved AWS Security Competency status, OneLogin is delighted to deliver support for the Amazon EventBridge service," said Venkat Sathyamurthy, chief product officer at OneLogin. "Enterprise DevOps and SecOps teams need to be able to holistically understand and monitor their environments to maximize security and operational efficiency. Our solution makes it easy for customers' security teams to capture and react to identity insights using services like AWS Lambda and AWS Step Functions to build stronger security workflows."

Amazon EventBridge is a serverless event bus service that makes it easy to connect your applications with data from a variety of sources. Using OneLogin's solution to trigger specific workflows within AWS, via Amazon EventBridge, improves security with advanced onboarding and offboarding automation, quicker response to potential threats and increased visibility for IT and security teams.