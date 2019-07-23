OneConnect Financial Technology ramps up presence in Asia

OneConnect Financial Technology, a member of China's insurance giant company Ping An Group, has been steadily ramping up their presence in the Asia Pacific region since the launch of its regional office in Singapore last year. Since establishing its regional headquarters in Singapore last November, OneConnect has been aggressively growing its regional footprint.

Most recently, the company announced a strategic partnership with SBI Group to enter the Japan market. The joint venture in Japan with SBI Group marked an important move in OneConnect's strategic alliance in Asia. Across Southeast Asia, OneConnect has also been successful in partnering banks and non-bank financial institutions, as well as associations in the region. In Thailand, OneConnect counts three of the top 10 banks as its customers while in the Philippines, it has partnered with UBX, the fintech subsidiary of digital banking leader Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) to co-create its first blockchain-enabled digital platform and suite of solutions for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). OneConnect is also partnering with one of the top banks in Malaysia to promote financial inclusion for SMEs.

"In China, we took less than four short years to work with more than 3,300 financial institutions, including 590 banks, over 2,600 non-bank financial institutions, and over 70 insurance customers on their digital transformation through the provision of our technology solutions. With many of the banks in Asia looking to gain digital capabilities to narrow the gap between the unbanked and the underbanked with the rest of the population, we are confident in the massive potential for OneConnect to grow and contribute to the finance industry in Asia. The Singapore-based regional team was set up in late 2018 to focus on business outside of China, and in six months we have made huge strides," said Tan Bin Ru, CEO (Southeast Asia), OneConnect Financial Technology.