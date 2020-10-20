One in two Indians search for alternatives to Chinese smartphones: CMR survey

A recently conducted CyberMedia Research (CMR) survey has revealed that one in every two Indian smartphone users are looking for alternatives to Chinese smartphones in the wake of the geopolitical tensions between the two nations near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

CMR, which regularly conducts surveys to map consumer moods, preferences, and aspirations, has said that there also an equal number of users in India who do not care if they are using a Chinese smartphone.

The nationwide CMR Insights 'On the Go Survey', which was conducted in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities in August and September, also revealed that one in every five retailers have been facing difficulties in convincing their customers to buy a Chinese phone. As a result, their preference of Chinese phones has also gone down. However, three in every seven retailers felt the strained ties with China would not affect the Chinese phone market.

The CMR survey further noted that 48 percent of users who are looking for Indian smartphone brands preferred buying Lava phones, while Samsung enjoys the highest brand loyalty among existing and prospective users.

Speaking about the trend, Amit Sharma, analyst- Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, said, "The current market sentiments indicate major gains for Lava as a potential alternative. It remains to be seen how Lava is able to convert these into strong market performance."

Meanwhile, Satya Mohanty, who heads CMR, said, "The broad takeaway from the study is that there exists a chasm between those who feel angry and seek alternatives to their Chinese phones, and, those who remain unaffected by current sentiments. Amongst consumers and retailers who are passionate about the prevailing national themes, the clear alternatives under consideration include global brands such as Samsung and Nokia, and homegrown brands such as Lava."