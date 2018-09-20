On 24th anniversary of PS, Sony unveils PlayStation Classic with 20 pre-loaded games at $99.99

Sony has introduced PlayStation Classic to celebrate the 24th anniversary of its iconic gaming console series. The device will go on sale starting December 3 at a retail price of $99.99.

The mini console, an exact replica of the original PlayStation, is a reminder of the old days when video games were all the rage. The console even has a circular top-loading CD bay which could be considered its most identifiable factor. This, of course, is only a design replica and not functional.

The gadget is about 45 percent smaller compared to the original and is almost palm-sized. The RGB cable ports at the back have given way to the advanced HDMI cable which is capable of carrying signals several times that of those traditional sports.

The device will come with two controller pads and will be powered via a USB cable. The company, however, does not provide an AC adaptor to power up the device.

PlayStation Classic will ship with 20 preloaded games including the iconic Final Fantasy VII, Tekken 3, Ridge Racer Type 4 and Wild Arms. it will be ready to plug and play and even offer local multiplayer on supported titles.

“Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all. All of the pre-loaded games will be playable in their original format,” the company said in a media post.

Though limited at 20 at the moment, it is unclear whether Sony will roll-out more games for the device in the future. What also needs to be seen is whether the device can be subjected to manipulation using software to add compatibility with unofficial or cracked games available in the market.

Launched first in December 1994 by Sony, the original PlayStation - popularly known as PS1 - was the first home console in video game history to ship 100 million units worldwide.