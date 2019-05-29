OLED laptop revolution has gotten underway quite well at Computex 2019

Laptop display technology has remained stagnant for quite a while now – unable to break beyond the bounds of IPS LCD panels. And, while CES 2019 gave the world a glimpse into the future of laptop screens, Computex is where the OLED revolution has gotten well underway.

At Computex 2019, manufacturers are incorporating OLED displays in mobile powerhouses meant for the content creator by day, gamer by night. Let’s take a look at some of these gorgeous OLED laptops.

Gigabyte Aero 15

Gigabyte has refreshed slim and powerful Aero 15 gaming laptop with an OLED display that’s tuned by X-Rite Pantone. The Aero 15 features 100-per cent DCI-P3 gamut and DisplayHDR 400 certification.

Gigabyte has also added a UHS-II SD card slot to the new Aero 15, making it an absolute dream for content creators. In terms of performance, the Aero is no slouch with a 9th Gen Intel CPU and Nvidia RTX graphics up to the 2070 Max-Q.

Gigabyte also claims that the new Aero 15 laptop is the first to feature integrated Microsoft Azure AI, which uses machine learning to automatically tune the CPU and GPU for optimal performance.

Alienware m15

Alienware has refreshed the design of its m15 and m17 gaming laptops with the innovative and almost ‘spaceship-like’ design of the behemoth Area 51m. The m15 is also getting new graphics upgrades with new chips ranging from the GTX 1650 right up to the RTX 2080 Max-Q.

The CPU also gets a big update to 9th Gen Intel chips from the Core i5-9300H to the Core i9-9980HK. While the Alienware m17 is limited to an IPS LCD, you can opt for a 4K OLED with DCI-P3 gamut and HDR400 certification.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo

The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo sports a 15-inch 16:9 4K OLED panel and an auxiliary 32:9 IPS “ScreenPad Plus”. Unlike the other laptops on this list, the ZenBook Pro Duo features two 4K displays.

Seamlessly transitioning between both screens is an absolute breeze on the new ZenBook, while the new hinge design optimises cooling. The ZenBook Pro Duo packs up to an 8-core Intel Core i9 processor with Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU.

Dell XPS 15

Dell has revamped its XPS 13 and 15 line up with improved 9Gen Intel power and Nvidia Turing graphics. Moreover, the XPS 15 also gets an OLED option with a 4K panel that offers 500-nit brightness and HDR 400 certification and Dolby Vision. This 2-in-1 laptop also gets a touchscreen and support inking in the form of a stylus.