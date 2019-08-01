Nvidia's RTX Studio mobile workstations put more power in the hands of content creators

The hype train surrounding RTX gaming laptops may have cooled down, but Nvidia isn’t quite done with ray tracing-enabled laptops. After unveiling the first round of RTX mobile workstations in May at Computex 2019, Nvidia just dropped ten more Nvidia RTX Studio laptops and professional-grade mobile workstations at Siggraph 2019.

Content creators who require mobile workstation often rely on Apple’s MacBook Pros, but that may change with the introduction of these powerful laptops with “Nvidia Studio” branding. Laptops with the Nvidia Studio sticker are designed to aid creators to generate content by ensuring the best combination of hardware and software.

Jason Paul, Nvidia General Manager of GeForce software and technology, said, “RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations are moving rapidly to the centre of the creative industries. They put real-time ray tracing, advanced AI and video editing in ultra-high-resolution within easy reach of creators, delivering capabilities in a mobile form factor that once required an entire studio.”

The latest designs from HP, Lenovo, BOXX and Dell, add to the previous 17 RTX Studio laptops to take the tally up to 27. These laptops power over 40 creative and design applications with RTX turned on. Thus, enabling millions of creatives to harness AI and ray tracing in their workflows.

“Dell Precision 7740 and 7540 mobile workstations, available with Quadro RTX GPUs, provide customers with the best possible experience when using the latest design, engineering and creative applications,” said Tom Tobul, vice president of Specialty Products, Client Solutions at Dell. “In addition to workstation-grade performance, reliability and ISV certifications, professionals can now integrate advanced RTX ray-tracing and AI capabilities into their workflow, even when on the go.”

The latest Studio Driver adds support for 30-bit colour in OpenGL apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere for all graphics cards. 30-bit colour support allows content creators to work with HDR photos and videos in full accuracy without the banding typical of 24-bit colour.

RTX studio systems feature GeForce RTX 2060, 2070 and 2060 graphics cards, as well as Quadro RTX 3000, 4000 and 5000 GPUs. The RTX graphics cards accelerate content creation from 3D rendering to video editing with performance gains of up to 7 times more than that of the MacBook Pro.