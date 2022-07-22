English
    Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming supports 120Hz Android devices

    The feature will roll out for all Android phones with 120Hz display and above

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    Nvidia has announced that its cloud gaming service, GeForce Now will support 120Hz display on Android phones. Previously, this feature had been tested on selected pre-approved Android phones but is now rolling out to all Android phones with 120Hz display and above.

    Nvidia has released an official list of supported Android smartphones and tablets and said that support for more devices will be rolling out in the future.

    To enable support for 120fps, visit the settings page in the GeForce Now app and go to the Stream quality section. Now adjust the resolution to match your phone's display and choose 120fps in the dropdown box.

    You will also need to make sure that the Android phone has 120Hz enabled in the settings since some phones do not have the feature enabled by default.

    GeForce Now allows users to stream games normally reserved for PCs, to any device including TVs, smartphones and tablets. It works by using a high-performance server farm with Nvidia's GPUs to run games and then streams them to any device.

    This allows users with relatively low-performant PCs or mobile phones to experience games they may not have had access to. Recently, the service announced a new RTX 3080 tier, which uses the company's RTX 3080 GPU-based farms to stream games in high resolution.

    The support for 120Hz on Android phones means potentially high framerates up to 120fps and above which will make games that normally run at 60fps, look much smoother and feel more responsive.
