Nvidia to talk about next generation GPUs in September

(Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

Despite worries of a financial meltdown, rumors suggest that Nvidia is getting ready to unveil the architecture for its next-generation GPUs.

In the second quarter earnings call (via Videocardz), Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang called Ampere (RTX 30 Series) the most popular GPU line-up, the green team has ever created. Despite this, Huang admitted that the company is currently struggling with "excessive inventory" for the RTX 30 series.

"Our strategy is to reduce the sell-in this quarter and next quarter to let channel inventory correct," said Huang during the call.

"Obviously, we’re off the highs, and the macro condition turned sharply worse. And so, our first strategy is to reduce sell-in in the next couple of quarters to correct channel inventory. We’ve also instituted programs to price position our current products to prepare for next-generation products."

Experts predict that Nvidia will also incur loses from the recent crypto meltdown, but how far reaching the damage will be, remains to be seen.

Huang also spoke a little about Nvidia's next generation architecture, codenamed Lovelace saying that the company, "reduced sell-in to let channel inventory correct and we’ve implemented programs with our partners to price position the products in the channel in preparation for our next generation."

There will be more news on the next generation RTX 40 series cards at next month's GTC conference, with Huang confirming that, "We’ll get through this over the next few months and go into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at GTC next month."