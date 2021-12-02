Nvidia to release 12GB variant of RTX 2060 on December 7

(Image Courtesy: NVIDIA)

Last February, Nvidia confirmed that it planned to release GPUs from older generations to feed market demand and give players looking for low-cost alternatives more options.

In a statement to PCWorld, an Nvidia spokesperson confirmed that the company would be seeding more units of the older generation GPUs - specifically, the RTX 2060 and GTX 1050Ti - to meet demand.

The company will also hope that scalpers and miners won't see much value in the older GPUs. The scalper problem has especially hit players hard with GPUs from the new RTX 30 line-up being hoarded and sold for monumental prices online.

Nvidia announced that it would be re-releasing the RTX 2060 on December 7 but in an updated variant that will have 12GB of RAM, double of what the card originally shipped with, in 2019.

The specifications of the revised model have been released online and Nvidia has increased the CUDA cores on the GPU slightly to 2716 compared to 1920 of the original release. The revised variant has more in common with the RTX 2060 Super which was released in 2020.

The RTX 2060 remains a solid option for 1080p gaming, being able to run most games at high settings and smooth framerates. The biggest drawback is the limited hardware raytracing capabilities the card possesses but that shouldn't be a problem, if you don't plan on using that feature.

Currently, there are chip supply shortages the world over and scalpers are taking advantage of the limited stocks by hoarding available stock and charging people who want to buy it at a premium.