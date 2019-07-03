Nvidia launches RTX Super series in a bid to make ray tracing more affordable

The RTX 2060 and 2070 Super will be available on the 9th of July, while the RTX 2080 Super will arrive on the 23rd of the same month.
Yesterday, Nvidia intensified its battle against AMD with the first formidable response to the Radeon RX5000 GPUs since their launch in May. Team Green launched its new RTX Super series with better performance than traditional RTX cards.
Nvidia released Super versions of the RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080. Recently leaked benchmarks have suggested the RX5000 GPU surpass the RTX 2060, while the RTX 2070 falls short against the RX 5000 XT. Nvidia’s Super cards attempt to bridge the gaps in performance supposedly created by Team Red’s RX 5000 series.
Let’s take a look at the three Super additions that will join Nvidia’s RTX lineup.
|Specs
|RTX 2060 Super
|RTX 2060
|CUDA Cores
|2176
|1920
|ROPs
|64
|48
|Core Clock
|1470MHz
|1365MHz
|Boost Clock
|1650MHz
|1680MHz
|Memory Clock
|14Gbps GDDR6
|14Gbps GDDR6
|VRAM
|8GB
|6GB
|Memory Bus Width
|256-bit
|192-bit
|TFLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|6.5 TFLOPS
|TDP
|175W
|160W
|Price (Rs)
|28,000
|34,890
|Specs
|RTX 2070 Super
|RTX 2070
|CUDA Cores
|2560
|2304
|ROPs
|64
|64
|Core Clock
|1605MHz
|1410MHz
|Boost Clock
|1770MHz
|1620MHz
|Memory Clock
|14Gbps GDDR6
|14Gbps GDDR6
|VRAM
|8GB
|8GB
|Memory Bus Width
|256-bit
|256-bit
|TFLOPS
|9.1 TFLOPS
|7.5 TFLOPS
|TDP
|215W
|175W
|Price (Rs)
|38,000
|43,600
The last and most expensive addition to Nvidia’s list is the RTX 2080 Super. The memory speed of the RTX 2080 Super is cranked up to 15.5Gbps. Nvidia also claims that the RTX 2080 Super is faster than the GeForce Titan Xp and starts at Rs 61,400 in India. The GeForce Titan Xp costs upwards of $1000 in the United States.
One of the best things about the new Super cards is that they’ve launched at the same price as traditional RTX cards, which also got a price cut. Take, for example, the RTX 2060, which starts from Rs 28,000, down from Rs 32,000. The Super cards also offer a decent performance bump with the RTX 2060 Super offering the best price-to-performance. Moreover, Nvidia claims the RTX 2060 Super can offer 60 fps on high-settings with ray tracing turned on.The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 Super versions will be available on the 9th of July, while the RTX 2080 Super will arrive on the 23rd of July.
