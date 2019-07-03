App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:28 PM IST

Nvidia launches RTX Super series in a bid to make ray tracing more affordable

The RTX 2060 and 2070 Super will be available on the 9th of July, while the RTX 2080 Super will arrive on the 23rd of the same month.

Carlsen Martin

Yesterday, Nvidia intensified its battle against AMD with the first formidable response to the Radeon RX5000 GPUs since their launch in May. Team Green launched its new RTX Super series with better performance than traditional RTX cards.

Nvidia released Super versions of the RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080. Recently leaked benchmarks have suggested the RX5000 GPU surpass the RTX 2060, while the RTX 2070 falls short against the RX 5000 XT. Nvidia’s Super cards attempt to bridge the gaps in performance supposedly created by Team Red’s RX 5000 series.

Let’s take a look at the three Super additions that will join Nvidia’s RTX lineup.

The GeForce RTX 2060 Super comes in as the cheapest card in the lineup, starting at Rs 34,890. Nvidia claims the RTX 2060 Super offers up to 22-per cent better performance than the RTX 2060. The 2060 Super card also gets an 8GB RAM upgrade as compared to the 6GB on the 2060. While the RTX 2060 managed to hold its ground against the GTX 1080, the RTX 2060 Super is capable of surpassing it.
Specs RTX 2060 Super RTX 2060
 CUDA Cores  2176  1920
 ROPs  64  48
 Core Clock  1470MHz  1365MHz
 Boost Clock  1650MHz  1680MHz
 Memory Clock  14Gbps GDDR6  14Gbps GDDR6
VRAM 8GB 6GB
 Memory Bus Width  256-bit   192-bit
TFLOPS  7.2 TFLOPS  6.5 TFLOPS
 TDP  175W  160W
Price (Rs) 28,000 34,890
The second addition to the list is the RTX 2070 Super, starting from Rs 43,600. As compared to the RTX 2070, the Super variant delivers up to 24-per cent faster (Average 16%) performance. Nvidia says the RTX 2070 Super can perform better than the GTX 1080 Ti.
Specs RTX 2070 Super RTX 2070
 CUDA Cores 2560 2304
 ROPs  64  64
 Core Clock 1605MHz 1410MHz
 Boost Clock 1770MHz 1620MHz
 Memory Clock  14Gbps GDDR6  14Gbps GDDR6
VRAM 8GB 8GB
 Memory Bus Width  256-bit  256-bit
TFLOPS 9.1 TFLOPS  7.5 TFLOPS
 TDP 215W  175W
Price (Rs) 38,000 43,600

The last and most expensive addition to Nvidia’s list is the RTX 2080 Super. The memory speed of the RTX 2080 Super is cranked up to 15.5Gbps. Nvidia also claims that the RTX 2080 Super is faster than the GeForce Titan Xp and starts at Rs 61,400 in India. The GeForce Titan Xp costs upwards of $1000 in the United States.

GeForce_Super-2080S

One of the best things about the new Super cards is that they’ve launched at the same price as traditional RTX cards, which also got a price cut. Take, for example, the RTX 2060, which starts from Rs 28,000, down from Rs 32,000. The Super cards also offer a decent performance bump with the RTX 2060 Super offering the best price-to-performance. Moreover, Nvidia claims the RTX 2060 Super can offer 60 fps on high-settings with ray tracing turned on.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 and 2070 Super versions will be available on the 9th of July, while the RTX 2080 Super will arrive on the 23rd of July.

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:28 pm

