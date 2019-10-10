App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nutanix announces new IT automation for Private Clouds

Nutanix and ServiceNow team to deliver self-service for automating common IT workflows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Nutanix announced that the Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform is integrated with the ServiceNow IT Operations Management solution to automate critical private cloud workflows. With this integration, ServiceNow customers can not only discover Nutanix HCI environments automatically, but also gain access to Nutanix-powered IT services and get direct notification of critical incidents related to Nutanix HCI in their private clouds.

Automating the mundane tasks of IT is essential to facilitating and accelerating digital transformation in enterprises. By automating the most requested services and workflows, IT teams can reduce time spent on servicing incidents and issues and focus on offering a public cloud-like experience within the data center, competitive differentiation and strategic planning.

In a new survey of 2,650 IT decision-makers around the world by Vanson Bourne, commissioned by Nutanix, nearly all (98%) said that automation of IT operations is important to their organization, with 56% saying it was “extremely important.” In addition, according to Gartner: "By 2022, intelligent infrastructure will add infrastructure machine learning, analytics and artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) as software to 60% of HCI and composable integrated systems."

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

