Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM with 256GB Storage variant available on Flipkart; priced at Rs 47K

One year ago, gaming smartphones steered clear of India. Fast-forward to today, and competition has begun to get stiff in this market. The rise of PUBG Mobile has assured in a new revolution of mobile gaming, which is accessible and affordable.

While brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung have an ironclad grip on the different sectors of the Indian smartphone market, the top slot in the mobile gaming sector is still up for grabs; and Nubia is looking to fill that void by introducing another variant of the Red Magic 3 gaming smartphone in India. The new Red Magic 3 gets a 12GB RAM upgrade and is available on Flipkart for Rs 46,999.

The Nubia Red Magic 3 launched in India last month with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. The Red Magic 3 is priced at Rs 35,999 putting it in a competitive spot between the flagship killers (Redmi K20 Pro, Asus 6z, OnePlus 7) that start from Rs 28K and the Black Shark 2, priced at Rs 40K.

The Red Magic 3 12GB /256GB variant is available on Flipkart with a few launch offers including no-cost EMI options, complete mobile protection at Rs 499, and a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards.

The Red Magic 3 is an absolute beast of a smartphone, packing a Snapdragon 855 SoC and an improved cooling system under the hood, which uses a rotating fan. The innovation on the Red Magic 3 doesn’t stop at performance with the phone offering a 90Hz AMOLED Panel and a 48-megapixel rear camera that can capture 8K videos at 30 fps as well as super slow-motion video recording at 1920 frames per second. Check out all the details about the Red Magic 3 here.

Nubia will also launch a gaming smartphone that’s powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC later this year.